News

Colin Brittain Discusses Joining Linkin Park As New Drummer After Rob Bourdon

Bihter Sevinc
By Bihter Sevinc 3 Min Read

In a recent Instagram live stream, Colin Brittain discussed his role as Linkin Park’s new drummer following Rob Bourdon’s departure.

“I’m not replacing Rob Bourdon if anybody wants to know. My mindset isn’t replacing anybody. That was not the band’s mindset when we set out to do this. This wasn’t like anybody’s getting replaced. This is just we’re moving forward,” the musician explained.

He further elaborated, “It’s not trying to fill anybody’s shoes, just kind of add to what’s been built already. Rob’s an amazing drummer and he was really very influential to me in my drumming. So trying to replace somebody like him would be unrealistic.”

“I have a huge respect for Rob and for Chester and for the band and everything that they’ve accomplished so far. So no intention of trying to quote, unquote replace anybody, or whatever. That’s not what this is about,” he added.

Colin has taken over drumming duties since Bourdon stepped back. In an interview with Billboard, Mike Shinoda commented on Bourdon’s absence from the current lineup, saying, “Rob had said to us at a point, I guess it was a few years ago now, that he wanted to put some distance between himself and the band. And we understood that — it was already apparent.”

Shinoda also mentioned, “He was starting to just show up less, be in less contact, and I know the fans noticed it too. The ‘Hybrid Theory’ rerelease and ‘Papercuts’ release, he didn’t show up for anything. So for me, as a friend, that was sad, but at the same time, I want him to do whatever makes him happy, and obviously everybody wishes him the best.”

“I immediately clicked with him,” Mike said of Brittain. “We have a similar way of looking at music, of starting from scratch, and I really enjoyed working with him and bouncing ideas back-and-forth.”

He also shared, “I don’t know if any of these songs are going to be released, but we had done something with grandson, Bea Miller, Sueco — just getting in the room together to make stuff. And then when Linkin Park started making stuff, for whatever we were going to do, it was just like, ‘Oh, Colin. We’re making stuff. You should come over.'”

Brittain is known as a popular producer and songwriter and has a background in drumming. He began his music career as a drummer for the band Oh No Fiasco, which signed with Five Seven Music and released an EP titled ‘No One’s Gotta Know.’

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Oasis Teases US And Canada Tour Dates For Reunion Shows
Next Article Fans Clash With Sebastian Bach Over Politics

Trending

Ranking 6 Heaviest Five Finger Death Punch Songs From Worst To Best

With nine full-length albums, Five Finger Death Punch sold millions and received gold/platinum certifications as

Wolfgang Van Halen Clarifies Why He Didn’t Get A ‘Honeymoon’ With His Wife Andraia Allsop

In a recent interview with Ryan McCredden of the I-Rock 93.5 radio station, Wolfgang Van

Mike Portnoy Shares ‘Overwhelming’ Emotions Over Dream Theater Reunion

Dream Theatre recently announced that Mike Portnoy would be reuniting with the band via Instagram.

Twisted Sister Were Among The Least Proficient Musicians, Producer Tom Werman Explains

In a recent interview with Songfacts, producer Tom Werman recalled his production for Twisted Sister

Lzzy Hale Sets A Date On Halestorm’s Upcoming Album

In a recent chat with TotalRock's 'Hobo On The Radio' show, Lzzy Hale gave information

Lost your password?