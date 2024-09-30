Colin Brittain Discusses Joining Linkin Park As New Drummer After Rob Bourdon

In a recent Instagram live stream, Colin Brittain discussed his role as Linkin Park’s new drummer following Rob Bourdon’s departure.

“I’m not replacing Rob Bourdon if anybody wants to know. My mindset isn’t replacing anybody. That was not the band’s mindset when we set out to do this. This wasn’t like anybody’s getting replaced. This is just we’re moving forward,” the musician explained.

He further elaborated, “It’s not trying to fill anybody’s shoes, just kind of add to what’s been built already. Rob’s an amazing drummer and he was really very influential to me in my drumming. So trying to replace somebody like him would be unrealistic.”

“I have a huge respect for Rob and for Chester and for the band and everything that they’ve accomplished so far. So no intention of trying to quote, unquote replace anybody, or whatever. That’s not what this is about,” he added.

Colin has taken over drumming duties since Bourdon stepped back. In an interview with Billboard, Mike Shinoda commented on Bourdon’s absence from the current lineup, saying, “Rob had said to us at a point, I guess it was a few years ago now, that he wanted to put some distance between himself and the band. And we understood that — it was already apparent.”

Shinoda also mentioned, “He was starting to just show up less, be in less contact, and I know the fans noticed it too. The ‘Hybrid Theory’ rerelease and ‘Papercuts’ release, he didn’t show up for anything. So for me, as a friend, that was sad, but at the same time, I want him to do whatever makes him happy, and obviously everybody wishes him the best.”

“I immediately clicked with him,” Mike said of Brittain. “We have a similar way of looking at music, of starting from scratch, and I really enjoyed working with him and bouncing ideas back-and-forth.”

He also shared, “I don’t know if any of these songs are going to be released, but we had done something with grandson, Bea Miller, Sueco — just getting in the room together to make stuff. And then when Linkin Park started making stuff, for whatever we were going to do, it was just like, ‘Oh, Colin. We’re making stuff. You should come over.'”

Brittain is known as a popular producer and songwriter and has a background in drumming. He began his music career as a drummer for the band Oh No Fiasco, which signed with Five Seven Music and released an EP titled ‘No One’s Gotta Know.’