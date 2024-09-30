Oasis Teases US And Canada Tour Dates For Reunion Shows

Oasis may add more shows in the US and Canada as part of their reunion tour.

The band recently teased on X, posting, “MONDAY, 8AM ET,” along with images of billboards in various locations.

While no specific details were shared, fans quickly speculated that new tour dates for the US and Canada could be announced. “I think this one’s in Toronto. Dundas St. is there,” one fan commented. Another added excitedly, “CHICAGOOOOOOOOOOOOO OMG.”

The band announced their reunion last month with several dates across the UK and Ireland, noting that these would be their only European shows. However, they promised additional headline shows worldwide, while ruling out any festival appearances next year.

Rumors suggest the Live ’25 tour could expand to the US, South America, Asia, and Australia in 2025, featuring both Liam and Noel Gallagher. Initial ticket sales faced challenges, with long wait times and issues with ticket availability.

Additionally, some tickets were sold at inflated prices due to dynamic pricing. Oasis responded by adding two more Wembley Stadium shows, with tickets sold through a special invite-only system. The band claimed they were unaware of dynamic pricing being implemented.

“It needs to be made clear that Oasis leave decisions on ticketing and pricing entirely to their promoters and management, and at no time had any awareness that dynamic pricing was going to be used,” they said in a statement.

They further explained, “While prior meetings between promoters, Ticketmaster and the band’s management resulted in a positive ticket sale strategy, which would be a fair experience for fans, including dynamic ticketing to help keep general ticket prices down as well as reduce touting, the execution of the plan failed to meet expectations.”

The band added, “All parties involved did their utmost to deliver the best possible fan experience, but due to the unprecedented demand this became impossible to achieve.”

Speculation is also growing about who will join Liam and Noel for the reunion. Bonehead is likely to rejoin, while Alan White is not expected. Liam has hinted that ‘new faces’ may be part of the lineup. Fans are also guessing potential support acts, including Blossoms, Kasabian, and Richard Ashcroft, but Suede and Fontaines D.C. seem unlikely.

