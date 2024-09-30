Fans Clash With Sebastian Bach Over Politics

In a recent series of tweets, Sebastian Bach responded to fans who suggested he should stay out of politics.

After tweeting about one of his recent shows, a fan asked, “Does Bach talk politics to the crowd!? Wondering before I buy tickets for the Calgary show.”

Bach responded, “Bach says whatever the f*ck he wants to say. If u have a problem with that, stay the f*ck home.”

Another fan commented, “Stop talking politics and concentrate on your own business! I’m not paying to talk politics. I’m paying you to hear you singing. Is that hard to understand?”

The singer replied, “Stop telling me what to say and kiss my nuts while you’re at it.”

Bach has expressed similar views in the past. Last month, he responded on X to a fan who mentioned listening to his music on the radio, saying, “Very cool, thank you channel 39!”

A fan replied, “Can’t stand your politics but love your music and you seem cool otherwise. So conflicted lol,” to which Bach responded, “So you trust JD Vance to lead you and your country then? Please stop listening to my music.”

Another user added, “Well I love your politics, your music and your acting!” Bach answered, “I love the concept of democracy. Not into dictatorship really. I’m into the concept of kids being safe in school or at a 4th of July parade. Saving the planet Earth 4our kids to live on. Women being in control of their own bodies. Weird stuff like that.”

Bach has often shared his political views online, shocking fans when he spoke out against Donald Trump. He once tweeted, “If you support Donald Trump you stand against rock ‘n’ roll and every musician in America who has been put out of work because a reality television show host doesn’t believe in science.”

Bach is currently on tour in the United States, with his next concert scheduled for November 4 in Portland, Oregon. He will also perform in Canada in the coming month.

