Dimebag Darrell Was A Huge Nickelback Fan, Mike Kroeger Reveals

During a recent Meep Meep Podcast appearance, Mike Kroeger of Nickelback discussed Dimebag Darrell’s musical preferences. His revelations highlighted the late Pantera guitarist’s diverse musical taste and special appreciation for Nickelback’s frontman Chad Kroeger.

“He was a huge fan. He was a big, big fan of my brother,” Mike Kroeger said. “Big, big fan of my brother, both of those guys [Dimebag and his late brother, Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott] Vinnie and Dime were both unapologetic fans too.”

“I’m sure that there was more than a few times when some the metal standard-bearers were probably like, What do you mean Nickelback? What are you talking them for. Who gives a f*ck about those guys,” Kroeger continued. “And they loved it, and they loved us.”

“And they were unapologetic about a lot of their music that they liked,” he added. “I remember riding in a limo with those guys from a gig in Dallas to the Clubhouse one time. And Vinnie was just like, if you could do backflips in a limo, he would be doing backflips in a limo for Christina Aguilera.”

The late guitarist’s appreciation for Nickelback exemplifies his broad musical interests beyond the metal genre.

Musical Collaborations

Guitar World documented the deep musical connection between Dimebag and Nickelback. The Pantera guitarist contributed a guitar solo to Nickelback’s cover of ‘Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting.’

Nickelback later honored Dimebag’s memory after his passing. The band incorporated his unused solo recordings into their song ‘Side of a Bullet.’

Country And Southern Rock Influences

iHeart highlighted Dimebag’s venture into country music through his project ‘Rebel Meets Rebel.’ This groundbreaking collaboration with David Allan Coe merged country and metal styles.

His guitar playing reflected this versatility. He frequently incorporated Southern rock and blues elements while maintaining his signature sound.

Legacy And Impact

Louder Sound noted how Dimebag’s appreciation for different genres earned respect throughout the metal community.

His innovative approach to metal continues to inspire new generations of musicians. This creative versatility has secured his position as a crucial figure in modern metal history.