Rain City Drive Singer Matt McAndrew’s Impressive Net Worth In 2025

Matt McAndrew’s journey from a New Jersey native to the frontman of Rain City Drive showcases a story of musical evolution and financial growth. AllMusic documents McAndrew’s humble beginnings in Barnegat Light, New Jersey. These early years established the foundation for his notable career in the music industry.

Early Career And The Voice Breakthrough

McAndrew graduated from Philadelphia’s University of the Arts in 2013. He balanced his musical aspirations with practical necessities by working as both a music teacher and a grocery store clerk.

His determination led to the release of his first independent album, ‘View of the Pines,’ in March 2014. Later that year, he participated in Season 7 of ‘The Voice.’ His smooth vocals and authentic delivery earned him the runner-up position under Adam Levine’s mentorship.

Rain City Drive Era

McAndrew’s career transformed when he joined Rain City Drive, formerly known as Slaves. Last.fm reports that he replaced former vocalist Jonny Craig in 2019. This change led to the release of their album ‘To Better Days’ in August 2020. The band underwent another evolution in 2021 by changing their name to Rain City Drive. This marked a new chapter in their musical journey.

Financial Success

PeopleAI reports McAndrew’s net worth at $3.12 million in 2025. This figure reflects his successful transition from independent musician to reality show contestant to frontman of an established rock band. His financial milestone represents the culmination of various musical ventures and career decisions.

The path to this financial success features several significant achievements in McAndrew’s career with Rain City Drive.

Recent Achievements

The Metal Verse highlights Rain City Drive’s success with their latest album ‘Things Are Different Now,’ released in September 2024. The band has flourished under McAndrew’s leadership. Their single ‘Medicate Me’ has garnered over 15 million Spotify streams since April 2024.

This streaming success has opened new touring opportunities. The band now headlines a US tour. They have also secured upcoming performances in Europe and the UK alongside Dayseeker.

Vocal Evolution

McAndrew’s participation in The Voice proved more than a mere stepping stone. His performances of ‘Wasteland’ and ‘I’m Not the Only One’ showcased the versatility and range that would define Rain City Drive’s sound. These early demonstrations established his credentials as a versatile vocalist.

His transformation from reality show contestant to rock vocalist stands as a testament to his adaptability. McAndrew maintains the authentic delivery that first captured audiences while evolving his style for his current role as frontman.