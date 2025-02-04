News

Dino Cazares Raises Doubts About Beyoncé’s Grammy Win

By Deniz Kivilcim 2 Min Read
Beyoncé won two awards at the Grammys, but some people feel something isn’t quite right.

Fear Factory’s Dino Cazares took to X to share his thoughts on the ceremony and explained why he believes Beyoncé’s nomination and win were ‘rigged.’

The rocker wrote, “What did u all think about Beyoncé winning the best country album? Normally I wouldn’t care but in this case it’s very weird to me, u think it was rigged?”

Fans seemed to agree with Cazares. One user commented, “Yeah, that’s a weird one. I was unaware that she even did a country album.” Another added, “When is it NOT rigged?”

Beyoncé entered the 2025 Grammy Awards with 11 nominations and took home the top prize of the night, Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter. She also won two additional awards: Best Country Album for the same album and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “II Most Wanted” with Miley Cyrus.

She beat out competition from artists like André 3000, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Jacob Collier, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Taylor Swift, and more. Besides pop awards, The Beatles’ ‘Now and Then’ won Best Rock Performance, while Gojira’s ‘Ah Ça Ira’ claimed Best Metal Performance, and The Rolling Stones won Best Rock Album with ‘Hackney Diamonds.’

