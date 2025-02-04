Turkish Metal Band Ondolindë Releases ‘The Exile of the Noldor’, Inspired By Middle-Earth

The Turkish Melodic Death Metal band Ondolindë has just released their second album after a long break since their first album ”Tales from Middle-Earth”. The band takes everybody to another journey into the depths of Tolkien’s Middle-Earth as they have done in their first album.

‘The Exile of the Noldor’ is a long album that consists of 10 songs delivering such amazing story-telling, tough sound and charming melodies. They have also released two singles in the past that each one of them is a sign of how productive they desire to be and making sure there is nothing left that their listeners should know.

Now ‘The Exile of the Noldor’ is waiting for you on Spotify, Youtube, and all major streaming platforms with must see songs such as ‘Oath of Fëanor’, ‘The Battle of Unnumbered Tears’ and ‘Darken the Flames’.

Of course they have expressed a couple of words. Here’s what they said about their brand new album:

“Although the name is ‘The Exile of the Noldor’, we are focused on every single part of Middle-Earth. By re-telling the Tolkien’s fascinating stories, we are bound to create a feeling of hair-raising melodies and narration style.

Tough, fragile, qualified and surprising. All is gathered in the album. It’s suitable for any kind of situation a metalhead can experience in life. While ups and downs create a feeling of surprise, the same long parts reveal how stubborn things can be. One album to reveal it all…”

You can listen to the album blow.