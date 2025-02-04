Lzzy Hale’s New Artwork Sparks Debate Among Fans

Lzzy Hale’s new artwork has sparked a divide among her fans.

The Halestorm frontwoman shared an image on Instagram featuring a woman who had experienced her period, resulting in blood staining her clothes. In the caption, Hale wrote, “Gross Girl. Lzzy Hale 6/6/24. Art:TALLULAH POMEROY. Why am I so gross? Gross is more natural. It’s carefree, it’s rebelliousness, it’s a statement. But also a secret.”

She continued, “My messy parts are loud and it requires a lot of energy to keep them quiet. My two day worn socks and the flannel I never wash but wear everywhere, but I prefer clean underwear at least twice a day when my blood rains. Why am I made feel ashamed of these things that I can’t contain?”

“I still fall asleep with my lashes on and forget to brush my teeth when my depression starts. I grow out the hair under my arms. And set off all the alarms with the prudes. My snake oil truth, like Swedish snus in my upper lip that I know I should quit but I just let it sit, because I’m afraid to be idle without my ‘have to have it’ bad habits,” Hale also said.

Lzzy further questioned in her post, “Why do I let myself feel like my rawest form is still not worth risking? Why am I expected to be pretty? Why do I make myself uncomfortable? Why do I punish myself to feel rewarded? But I don’t want redemption. And I don’t need an intervention. I am aware that I have a powerful mind, that I can believe and Unbelieve anything I decide to be true.”

While some fans criticized her, others came to her defense. “Jesus Christ stick to music!” one fan commented. Another shared, “Really not cool to break taboos like this. Some things are private for a reason.”

One person remarked, “You should have joined skid row. Now you just making crappy bad art.” On the other hand, a supporter wrote, “Too many people in these comments got hung up on the image and didn’t read the words. This post is not for them.”

“All the little weak boys making these stupid comments. GROW UP if you don’t like it, just move on and stop trying to insult a total stranger,” another fan added.

Lzzy had previously discussed her art on the podcast Side Jams With Bryan Reesman, explaining that despite her usual wardrobe of black, her art is full of color. She enjoys using scraper tools and acrylic paint for texture and fun.