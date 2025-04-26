Eddie Van Halen’s Secret Reunion Plans Revealed By Sammy Hagar

Sammy Hagar, former Van Halen frontman, has revealed previously undisclosed details about his final communications with Eddie Van Halen in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times. The conversation revealed Eddie Van Halen’s private plans for a potential reunion. These plans were kept secret even from his brother Alex Van Halen.

“I miss the guy so much. Thank God we connected towards the end, otherwise I’d be heartbroken,” Hagar said. “I am anyway, but it was so important to me that we did connect in that last year.”

“Eddie said to me, ‘Don’t tell anyone about us talking because I don’t want to be answering questions about rumors of a reunion,'” Hagar continued. “But he said, ‘Next year, we’re gonna get together – we’re gonna make some noise. Let me beat this sh*t, and let’s do it.'”

“He goes, ‘Please don’t talk to anyone – not even Al,'” Hagar revealed. “I’ve never said that to anyone, and I bet you Al is gonna have a f*cking fit. But Eddie said, ‘Don’t even talk to Al about this.’ I said, ‘Ed, I don’t talk to Al.'”

The revelation emerged as part of a broader reconciliation story between the two musicians before Eddie’s passing in October 2020.

The Path To Reconciliation

Comedian George Lopez played a pivotal role in reuniting Hagar and Eddie Van Halen, as documented by iHeart. Lopez, a close friend of Eddie’s, provided Hagar with Eddie’s direct contact information. This connection opened the door for their reconciliation.

The renewed communication deeply affected both musicians. They exchanged heartfelt messages, including Hagar’s expression of love for his former bandmate. Their reconciliation marked a significant shift in their relationship after years of distance.

Previous Reunion Attempts

Ultimate Classic Rock documented Hagar’s multiple attempts to reach out to the Van Halen brothers over the years. These efforts met with silence despite Hagar’s outreach through social media and mutual contacts.

A brief reunion occurred from 2003 to 2005. However, their relationship remained tense during this period. The true mending of their friendship happened only during their final reconciliation.

Future Plans And Legacy

Fox News reported that Hagar and Eddie’s discussions extended beyond reconciliation. The musicians had actively explored collaborating on new music. Eddie had been experimenting with new instruments and musical ideas.

The revelation of their secret communication carries extra weight considering these planned collaborations. Their intended comeback could have marked a significant moment for rock music’s most celebrated partnerships.