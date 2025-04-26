Diamond Head’s Brian Tatler Recalls Metallica’s Early Days And Rise

Diamond Head founder Brian Tatler has shared insights about Metallica’s decision to cover ‘Am I Evil’ in a recent interview with Andy Edwards on YouTube. He discussed the unexpected trajectory of both bands during the 1980s.

“In ’84, Metallica wanted to cover ‘Am I Evil’ and Lars said to me, ‘We don’t write. We only write enough songs for the album we don’t write loads and get rid of some,'” Tatler recalled. “He said, ‘The label constantly asking for B-sides. So, we thought we do covers.'”

“I still had no clue that this band called Metallica were going to be big ‘cuz I’m busy doing Diamond Head,” he continued. “Eventually, Diamond Head dropped, and Metallica start bigger and bigger. They sell out this and that and play that festival. ‘Master of Puppets’ comes along and on it goes until my head’s spinning.”

The relationship between Diamond Head and Metallica has endured for more than forty years. Their story began with an unexpected meeting in the early 1980s.

The First Encounter

The Metal Voice revealed that a young Lars Ulrich made a special journey from the United States to London in 1981. His sole purpose was to attend a Diamond Head performance.

This pivotal meeting established a musical connection. The relationship would go on to shape the future of metal music.

Impact On Both Bands

Blabbermouth noted that Metallica’s cover of ‘Am I Evil’ transcended a simple tribute. The cover became instrumental in sustaining Diamond Head’s presence in the music industry.

The collaboration’s influence extended far beyond the 1980s. Diamond Head’s musical style left an indelible mark on Metallica’s early work and artistic development.

Ongoing Musical Legacy

MetalSucks documented the continuing strength of the bands’ relationship. Diamond Head went on to open several shows for Metallica during the 1990s.

This lasting connection helped preserve Diamond Head’s legacy in metal music. It also showcased Metallica’s dedication to supporting the artists who influenced their early sound.