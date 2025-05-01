Faith No More’s Mike Bordin Reveals Emergency Role As Korn’s Stand-In Drummer

Faith No More drummer Mike Bordin shared the remarkable story of his unexpected stint with Korn in an interview with Dean Delray. An emergency call arrived when Korn’s drummer couldn’t continue performing during a tour. This led to a rushed preparation period for Bordin.

“So I get this call from from Fargo backstage and Korn drummer’s all saying, ‘Well I’m at the break and I can’t go back out i can’t play you know something is something has gone with me and I can’t do it. Can you come and pick up this tour?'” Bordin recalled. “I’d never heard the band. I’d never heard their music.”

“I’m not kidding. Literally not kidding,” he continued. “I’m really big on you sh*t what you eat, musically. And especially then, when I’m in Faith No More kind of head down pushing, trying to prove a point. I’m not listening to a lot of other stuff.”

“So, anyways, I hadn’t heard the music. I wasn’t familiar with them at all,” Bordin explained. “So at that time, it was fax machines. And he faxed me a set list. So I go to Tower Records because Tower Records stayed open till midnight. I go there around 11:30 at night and I go and buy the entire Korn catalog. And I just start listening to it.”

Bordin mastered Korn’s entire setlist in just 36 hours before joining rehearsals in Minneapolis.

This remarkable incident represents one chapter in Bordin’s extensive music industry career. His journey spans several decades and features collaborations with rock’s biggest names.

Versatile Collaborations

Research published on Wikipedia revealed Bordin’s musical journey extended beyond Faith No More. He completed significant performances with legendary artists like Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath. His drumming adaptability made him highly sought-after in rock and metal circles.

His collaboration with Ozzy Osbourne proved particularly significant. Bordin became an essential member of Ozzy’s touring band and recording sessions. His versatility allowed him to adapt seamlessly to different musical styles.

Distinctive Image

Modern Drummer documented Bordin’s iconic appearance, focusing on his signature dreadlocks. This distinctive look emerged after he initially sported an afro. His early hairstyle earned him the nickname ‘Puffy’ or ‘Puffster.’

His unique appearance became inseparable from his identity. The look matched his powerful drumming style and made him instantly recognizable among rock musicians.

Technical Proficiency

Yamaha Artists highlighted Bordin’s technical abilities and unique playing style. His contributions helped establish new standards for alternative metal drumming through his work with Faith No More.

His quick mastery of Korn’s complex material showcased his technical excellence. This achievement exemplified the professional approach that defined his entire career.