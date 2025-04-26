Former Dream Theater Drummer Mike Mangini Reveals Post-Band Peace

Mike Mangini discussed his current state of mind and career choices in a recent interview with Sonic Perspectives. The veteran drummer recently left Dream Theater, replaced by returning member Mike Portnoy. He now shares his selective approach to new projects.

“I was in such a peaceful place as far as having an opportunity to see all of this educational stuff that’s been hanging there,” Mangini explained. “And I was like I have all this work to do.”

“So I was able to decline certain things. And when I had a thought about playing, I usually pulled it back and went I don’t think I want to do that, but we’ll see what floats in,” he continued. “So, when Motley sent me the music that he and Andy wrote and worked on with Gabo… And then, now they got the three of these guys that morphed this thing by the time I was able to hear it, it was a no-brainer.”

Mangini has embarked on a new musical journey with Monolith. This marks his first major project since leaving Dream Theater. His transition from progressive metal’s most prominent bands features both unexpected changes and new opportunities.

Sudden Departure

Reports from Arrow Lords of Metal revealed that Mangini received no advance notice about his departure. The announcement of Mike Portnoy’s return came as an immediate change to the band’s lineup.

Blabbermouth noted that Mangini understood the musical parameters behind the decision. He maintained a positive outlook despite the sudden nature of the change.

Professional Response

In statements to Ultimate Guitar, Mangini displayed a remarkably professional attitude throughout the transition. His composed approach to the situation demonstrated significant maturity.

The drummer made his initial statement about the departure clear and final. He chose to move forward professionally rather than dwell on past events.

New Horizons With Monolith

Sonic Perspectives highlighted Mangini’s enthusiasm for his new project with Monolith. This collaboration promises an exciting new chapter in his musical career.

The specific details about Monolith’s musical direction remain private. Mangini’s decision to join stemmed from the band’s compelling musical approach, suggesting an exciting path ahead for the accomplished drummer.