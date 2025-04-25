News

Ted Nugent Plans To Keep Playing, But Only If He Can Fly

Photo Credit: Ted Nugent/YouTube

Rock veteran Ted Nugent addressed questions about his touring future in a recent YouTube statement. He clarified that his step back from conventional touring does not mean complete retirement from live performances.

“I’m trying to answer all these questions that come in. I get bombarded with all these questions,” Nugent said. “I didn’t say I was going to retire. I said I wasn’t going to tour anymore, which means leaving home in a bus or on the airplanes and going to airports and going by the TSA and going to a hotel.”

“I’m allergic to travel and hotels,” he continued. “So I got buddies with helicopters and jets and I’m going to do Ted Nugent ruched about speakeasies with Jon Kutz on drums, Jason Heartless on drums.”

Recent developments suggest the veteran rocker has no intention of slowing down entirely. This announcement addresses ongoing speculation about his future in live performances.

2025 Tour Plans

Photo Credit: Ted Nugent/YouTube

Ultimate Classic Rock revealed Nugent’s plans for a significant tour in 2025. The tour features a special celebration of his iconic song ‘Stranglehold’ marking its 50th anniversary. This milestone event showcases his commitment to live performances on his own terms.

The anniversary tour marks a significant moment in Nugent’s career. It highlights his five-decade influence in rock music.

Current Performance Schedule

Photo Credit: Jesse LeBeau/YouTube

Songkick listed multiple U.S. performances in Nugent’s 2025 schedule. The tour includes confirmed shows in Texas and Michigan. Venues like Buck’s Backyard in Buda and First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado will host these performances.

His new approach to touring allows him to maintain his stage presence. This strategy helps him avoid traditional touring challenges.

Venue Selection

Photo Credit: Ted Nugent/YouTube

Nugent’s official tour website showcases his continued ability to draw crowds with high-energy performances. His distinctive guitar work and audience engagement remain defining characteristics of his concerts.

His strategic venue selection demonstrates his ongoing musical commitment. The carefully planned transportation methods allow him to maintain control over his travel arrangements and performance conditions.

