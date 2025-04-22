News

Graham Bonnet Reflects On Yngwie Malmsteen’s Success After Alcatrazz

Photo Credit: Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow/YouTube - Official Yngwie Malmsteen/YouTube

Former Alcatrazz vocalist Graham Bonnet shared insights about guitarist Yngwie Malmsteen in an interview with The Jersey Guys Podcast. He discussed their collaboration during Malmsteen’s time with Alcatrazz and the guitarist’s subsequent career path.

“We had a great guitar player, no freaking doubt,” Bonnet said. “Who went on to better things, which I knew he would.”

“He didn’t want to stick around the guys that were in the band at the time,” he continued. “Neither did I that much. So, Yngwie became what he deserved. He’s still out on the road now. He did a great job on that album with us.”

This collaboration stands as one of metal’s most notable early partnerships. It later became a launching pad for both artists’ careers.

Early Days Of Alcatrazz

Photo Credit: Official Yngwie Malmsteen/YouTube

The Rock Pit documented Malmsteen’s role as Alcatrazz’s original guitarist from 1983 to 1984. His contributions shaped the band’s debut album, ‘No Parole from Rock ‘n’ Roll.’

Malmsteen’s involvement proved remarkable for his age. The guitarist was only 20 years old when he recorded with the band, displaying his exceptional talent early in his career.

Live Performances And Legacy

Photo Credit: Yngwie Malmsteen/X

ZRockR highlighted the band’s distinctive sound. Alcatrazz created a unique blend of melodic and progressive rock, featuring Malmsteen’s signature guitar work.

The 1984 Japan tour captured their dynamic performances. Malmsteen’s solos on ‘Evil Eye’ and ‘Coming Bach’ showcased his emerging virtuosity.

Career Trajectories

Photo Credit: Rick Beato/YouTube

Blabbermouth chronicled the short but influential partnership between Bonnet and Malmsteen. Their collaboration created a foundation for both musicians’ future success.

Alcatrazz provided Malmsteen with his breakthrough platform. The band continued its legacy of featuring exceptional guitarists, later working with other virtuosos like Steve Vai.

