What Behemoth Means: Where Did The Band Get The Name?

Throughout their career, Behemoth has remained one of the most controversial and influential extreme metal bands, particularly in their homeland, Poland. Their provocative imagery, anti-religious themes, and defiant artistic expression have often sparked legal battles and public outcry.

Yet, despite numerous challenges, they have remained determined in their creative vision. As frontman Adam ‘Nergal’ Darski once put it, “Art is meant to be free as a bird and no force on earth can stop it.”

The band’s music, lyrics, and even name have sparked debates for years. But what does the name Behemoth signify, and why did the band choose it?

A Fitting Name For Their Style

Behemoth’s name carries a weighty significance rooted in ancient texts. In the Hebrew Bible, Behemoth is a colossal beast symbolizing great power and size. Described in the Book of Job as a creature so powerful that only God can overcome it, the term has since evolved into a broader metaphor for anything of great magnitude and strength.

This wasn’t the band’s original name, though. When Nergal and drummer Baal Muraszko first united in 1991, they were actually named Baphomet. But they quickly abandoned it due to its widespread use among metal bands. Seeking something that better captured the intensity and uniqueness of their vision, they settled on Behemoth.

In a 2003 interview with Barbara Williams, Nergal explained the choice: “It fits the atmosphere and craziness of our music. Behemoth sounds eerie and still original.”

Music As Provocative As Their Brand

Behemoth’s early work was deeply rooted in traditional black metal, embracing the genre’s raw, lo-fi production, icy tremolo riffs, and themes steeped in paganism and the occult, Wikipedia wrote. However, as the years passed, their sound transformed into a more refined and aggressive blackened death metal style. Albums like ‘Satanica’ marked this transition, introducing more technical rigor and a wider sonic scope. By the time they released ‘The Satanist,’ Behemoth had created an opus that was as atmospheric as it was brutal, receiving widespread critical acclaim along with occasional backlash due to their themes. Yet, Nergal often stressed that their music is not simply about anti-religious sentiment but a deeper exploration of individualism, rebellion, and the human experience. As he explained, “Satan stands for everything that is dear to me. I’ve always been very fond of independence and autonomy and freethinking and freedom and intelligence.” The Next Chapter: ‘The Shit Ov God’

Now, over three decades into their career, Behemoth continues to push boundaries. Their upcoming album, The Shit Ov God, is set for release on May 9 via Nuclear Blast Records. The title alone hints at their unrelenting approach to provocative themes. Fans got a taste of the album with the release of the title track in late January.