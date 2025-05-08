Get Scared Singer Nicholas Matthews’ Net Worth In 2025

Get Scared made significant waves in the alternative music scene with an intriguing tale of rapid success. According to Last.fm, the band consisted of Nick Matthews, Johnny B, and Bradley Lloyd. They caught Universal Motown Records’ attention shortly after self-releasing their first EP. Their distinctive video for ‘If She Only Knew Voodoo Like I Do’ particularly impressed the label.

Rise To Fame And Record Deal

The band’s trajectory changed significantly after signing with Universal Motown Records. As documented by AllMusic, Get Scared released their full-length debut ‘Best Kind of Mess’ in 2011. This release marked their entry into the mainstream music industry under a major label.

Personal Struggles And Band Dynamics

Internal conflicts surfaced publicly in late 2018, marking a dramatic turn in the band’s history. According to Last.fm’s documentation, Johnny publicly revealed Nicholas’ heroin addiction without consent. This unauthorized disclosure caused delays in their album release. The album eventually came out in April 2019. The band later dissolved due to internal disagreements.

Current Status And Net Worth

Get Scared has shown signs of revival despite past challenges. Their official social media announced a reunion performance at the Aftershock Festival on October 3, 2025. According to Networthlist, Nicholas Matthews’ current net worth stands at $4 million. This figure reflects his career achievements despite personal and professional obstacles.

Various developments since their initial breakup have contributed to their current status and Matthews’ financial standing.

Behind-The-Scenes Development

According to Metal Kingdom, rhythm guitarist Adam Virostko made a revealing statement in early 2025. The band had been quietly writing new music for several years. Members maintained communication throughout their hiatus. This revelation provides context for their upcoming reunion performance. It suggests a calculated approach to their comeback.

The band members demonstrated continued dedication to their craft during their time apart. They collaborated on musical projects despite public perception of complete separation. Their behind-the-scenes activity helped maintain industry relevance.

Digital Presence And Fan Engagement

Matthews showed entrepreneurial skills during the band’s downtime. He established a strong presence on social media platforms. His personalized fan interactions on Cameo proved particularly successful. These strategic moves maintained his fanbase connection and contributed to his individual brand value.

His platform success created additional revenue streams. He diversified his income beyond traditional music royalties and performances. This digital age adaptability played a crucial role in maintaining his financial stability.

Future Prospects

Songkick reports that the Aftershock Festival performance represents more than a simple reunion. Industry insiders suggest this could launch a substantial comeback. New material and additional tour dates are under discussion.

The strategic return to the spotlight strengthens both the band and its frontman. Matthews’ successful personal ventures position them for potential financial growth beyond their current standings.