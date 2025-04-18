Maynard James Keenan has confirmed plans for new Puscifer material in an interview with Miami New Times. The Tool and A Perfect Circle frontman shared insights about his upcoming projects and his work across multiple bands.

“There will be a new Puscifer album in the fall,” Keenan stated. “Some bands bring the song to me. But I could bring the same series of chords to each band, and every band will play it differently.”

“A song is going to change when different people play it,” he continued. “Every band has a different voice. If you give a song to Primus and you give the song to Aerosmith, it’s going to sound different.”

The announcement represents a major milestone in Puscifer’s musical journey. The band has built a strong reputation for innovative sound and creative experimentation.

Recent Discography

Research published by Wikipedia revealed that Puscifer released ‘Existential Reckoning’ in 2020. The album showcased the band’s signature blend of electronic and alternative rock elements.

The release marked their fifth studio album. It strengthened their position in the alternative music scene through its distinctive sound and production approach.

Recent Collaborations

Documentation from Keenan’s discography highlighted his 2024 collaboration with Primus and A Perfect Circle. The project resulted in the ‘Sessanta E.P.P.P.’ release.

The collaborative effort demonstrated Keenan’s artistic versatility. His ability to work across different musical projects remained evident throughout the process.

Band Evolution

Music historians at AllMusic traced Puscifer’s origins as Keenan’s side project. The band evolved into a fully-realized musical entity with its own distinct identity.

Puscifer consistently challenged conventional boundaries in music production. Their innovative approach established them as pioneers in the alternative music landscape.