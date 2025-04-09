Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale Opens Up About Life-Changing AA Experience

Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale shared her journey with Alcoholics Anonymous during an interview on Ryan Dusick’s show. Her perspective on the program transformed dramatically after attending her first meeting, despite initial reservations about its religious aspects.

“I didn’t go for a long time because I was afraid of like the culty aspect and the religious aspect because I went to a Christian school,” Hale explained. “And like the God that everybody preaches to you kind of burned me.”

“What I realized is that when I went to my first AA meeting this year, it was a couple months ago, and I walk in and I’m like ‘God damn it,'” she continued. “I’m sitting there, and they said, ‘God, the gift of desperation. And God can be this coffee cup speak to your higher power.'”

“I just baldled because it was the first time that I actually really felt seen for all of the righteous work that I had done on my own,” Hale shared. “If anybody is watching this, there is no shame in reaching out and asking for help and going to AA meetings.”

Hale’s candid revelation about her sobriety journey represents a significant milestone in her public life. Her voice joins the growing conversation about mental health and addiction recovery in the music industry.

Personal Growth And Recovery

Research from Gratitude Lodge revealed that many individuals face initial hesitations about recovery programs. Hale’s experience with AA’s spiritual aspects mirrors this common challenge. Her story demonstrates the importance of finding personal meaning within recovery programs.

The entertainment industry has witnessed a gradual shift in attitudes toward addiction and recovery. More artists now openly share their experiences, creating an environment that encourages others to seek help.

Impact On The Music Community

A study by The Butterfly Way highlighted how public figures’ recovery stories influence others facing similar struggles. This openness fosters a more supportive environment for individuals seeking assistance.

Hale’s transparency about her AA experience showcases the evolving attitudes toward addiction recovery in the rock music community. These conversations were previously considered taboo in the industry.

Breaking Stigmas

Recent interviews documented an increasing number of musicians choosing to discuss their recovery journeys openly. This trend helps normalize conversations about sobriety within the entertainment industry.

Hale’s story carries particular resonance through its dual focus. She addresses both the common skepticism about recovery programs and the unexpected sense of community they provide. Her experience offers hope to others who hesitate to seek help.