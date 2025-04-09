Slash Quits Twitter After Multiple Security Breaches

Legendary guitarist Slash has announced his departure from Twitter/X in a statement shared on the platform. Security breaches of his account prompted this decision.

“I’d like to inform you that I’ve decided to step away from Twitter / X and will no longer be active on the platform,” Slash stated in his announcement on X. “This was a considered decision after repeated hacks, and it reflects a shift in how I’d like to stay connected moving forward.”

“You can still find me on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, where I’ll be posting regular updates,” he added, directing fans to his other social media channels.

A recent hacking incident affected his X account last week. The timing coincides with broader concerns about the platform’s security infrastructure and recent data breaches.

Platform-Wide Security Concerns

Data from CPO Magazine revealed Twitter’s significant data breach in 2021. The breach exposed non-public information of 5.4 million user profiles through an API vulnerability.

This security incident exposed substantial weaknesses in the platform’s security measures. Twitter’s data protection protocols faced increased scrutiny as a result.

Recent Security Developments

HackRead uncovered a more alarming development. A recent alleged insider-initiated leak compromised detailed metadata of approximately 2.8 billion user profiles.

The platform’s ability to protect user data has suffered another blow. High-profile accounts like Slash’s have become frequent targets for hackers.

Impact On Celebrity Users

Research by PurpleSec highlighted a concerning trend. The platform’s security challenges have particularly affected verified accounts and public figures.

These persistent security breaches have forced celebrities to reevaluate their social media presence. Many, including Slash, now prefer alternative platforms with stronger security measures.