Korn’s Brian Welch Reveals Band’s Unexpected Path To Metal Stardom

Brian ‘Head’ Welch, guitarist of Korn, shared insights about the band’s meteoric rise to fame in an interview at IMPACT Church. A group of friends from Bakersfield, California, transformed into one of metal’s most influential acts.

“I was just like completely just confused and distorted sense of reality because the rock stardom was given to me,” Welch said. “We worked for it, but it was like a thing that kind of happened as we just fell into relationship with each other as friends. I just met these guys in Bakersville, California. We hated country music, so we got in the metal.”

“We just loved music, and next thing you know, we moved to LA, and we get this sound of a mixture of a bunch of different genres like hip-hop and industrial and metal,” he continued. “It was just new, you know, new metal, but we thought like that was going to be our whole life. We chose that above relationships and family.”

Welch’s candid revelations offer a glimpse into the formation of one of nu-metal’s pioneering acts.

Early Formation

Records from Ohio State University’s music archives detail Korn’s origins in 1992. The band initially formed as LAPD with James ‘Munky’ Shaffer, Brian ‘Head’ Welch, Reginald ‘Fieldy’ Arvizu, and David Silveria.

The band’s transformation began when vocalist Jonathan Davis joined the lineup. This change catalyzed their evolution into Korn.

Breakthrough Success

Documentation from Kerrang highlights the impact of their 1994 self-titled debut album. The record achieved double-platinum status through its unique blend of metal, hip-hop, and industrial sounds.

This innovative album established the foundation of nu-metal. It also launched the band’s successful run throughout the 1990s.

Genre-Defining Evolution

Historical records from Boys from Bakersfield chronicle the release of ‘Follow the Leader’ in 1998. The album showcased the band’s evolution through collaborations with artists like Ice Cube.

These genre-crossing partnerships established Korn as musical innovators. Their willingness to experiment pushed heavy metal’s traditional boundaries into new territory.