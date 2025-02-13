How Much Are Motionless In White Members Worth?

Motionless In White was formed in 2005, released several successful albums, and toured all over the world. With this success, fans wonder how much the members are worth today.

Exact numbers are hard to confirm, but estimates suggest that their net worth varies depending on their role in the band. Here’s how much each member of Motionless In White is worth as of 2025.

Chris Motionless Net Worth: $10 Million

Chris ‘Motionless’ Cerulli is the lead vocalist and the most recognizable face of the band. He has earned money from album sales, touring, merchandise, and other business ventures over the years. As of 2025, his estimated net worth is around $10 million.

Ricky Olson Net Worth: $5-8 Million

Ricky ‘Horror’ Olson is the band’s rhythm guitarist and has been with Motionless In White since 2009. He also contributes to songwriting. His income mainly comes from music, touring, and merchandise sales. His estimated net worth is between $5 million and $8 million.

Ryan Sitkowski Net Worth: $5-8 Million

Ryan Sitkowski is the lead guitarist of the band. He joined Motionless In White in 2009. With years of touring and album releases, his estimated net worth falls between $5 million and $8 million.

Justin Morrow Net Worth: $5-8 Million

Justin Morrow is the band’s bassist and backing vocalist. He was a member of Ice Nine Kills before joining Motionless In White in 2018. Since then, he’s been part of the band’s success, earning money from music, tours, and brand deals. His estimated net worth is around $5 million to $8 million.

Vinny Mauro Net Worth: $5-8 Million

Vinny Mauro has been the drummer for Motionless In White since 2014. Drummers don’t always get as much attention as vocalists or guitarists, but they are a crucial part of any band. His income comes from music sales, touring, and sponsorships. His estimated net worth is between $5 million and $8 million.