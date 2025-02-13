How Noah Sebastian Built Bad Omens into One of Metalcore’s Biggest Bands

Noah Sebastian was born on October 31, 1995, in the U.S. He grew up in Richmond, Virginia, living with his mother and grandparents. Music was always a big part of his life. He joined an Enter Shikari cover band at 12 years old. By the time he was 16, he was already learning how to produce and compose songs inspired by bands like The Plot in You and Beartooth.

At 15, he made a big decision — he left home and stopped going to school. Instead, he moved in with friends and focused entirely on music. In 2013, he left a band he had been playing in Washington, D.C. and started his own project, Man Vs. Self, which later became Bad Omens.

Building Bad Omens from the Ground Up

Noah didn’t just want to be a singer — he wanted to create the music, too. He became the main songwriter and producer for Bad Omens alongside guitarist Joakim Karlsson. The band’s journey started when Sumerian Records listened to a demo tape and offered them a contract.

To build the band, Noah recruited Karlsson, bassist Nick Ruffilo, and drummer Nick Folio. They released their first songs, ‘Glass Houses’ and ‘Exit Wounds,’ which led to their first tour in 2016. Soon after, their song ‘The Worst in Me’ hit one million streams.

Their self-titled debut album caught attention quickly, and many are comparing it to Bring Me the Horizon’s ‘Sempiternal.’

A Viral Breakthrough with ‘The Death of Peace of Mind’

Everything changed with Bad Omens’ third album, ‘The Death of Peace of Mind,’ released in 2022. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Noah focused on improving his voice, which shaped the album’s unique sound. The songs combined dark pop and metalcore, with heavy guitars, electronic elements, and strong vocal performances.

One of the biggest surprises was ‘Just Pretend‘ — a song Noah originally wrote as a joke about radio rock. He exaggerated the style to make it sound like bands such as Shinedown or Godsmack. But after tweaking it, the song became a massive hit by reaching #1 on rock radio. It’s now been streamed over 65 million times on Spotify and used in over 73,000 TikTok videos.

Pushing Boundaries in Metalcore

Noah doesn’t follow trends — he creates music based on what he enjoys, not what’s popular. He said that Bad Omens isn’t just a metalcore band, but a mix of different styles. He even believes metalcore is a spectrum, meaning it doesn’t need to follow strict rules.

His goal is to expand people’s music taste. He wants fans of metal to discover pop and electronic music, and listeners outside of rock to give metal a chance. Bad Omens starts with pop and industrial influences, then adds guitars and drums later, rather than the other way around.

Noah has also been outspoken about unfair music industry practices, especially venues taking a cut of bands’ merchandise sales. He believes artists, especially smaller bands, deserve better financial support.

Noah Sebastian’s Net Worth

As of 2025, Noah Sebastian’s net worth is estimated at $10 million.