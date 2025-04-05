Kerry King Addresses ‘Slayer On Steroids’ Comparisons For New Project

Former Slayer guitarist Kerry King has addressed comparisons between his new solo band and his previous work in a recent interview with Rádio Kiss FM Oficial. Fan discussions have focused on the label ‘Slayer on steroids’ for his new project.

“I appreciate that. I didn’t go out of my way to outdo Slayer,” King stated. “To me, it was honestly the next 12 or 13 songs, the ones we finished, the ones we felt good about.”

“I do think that record’s got teeth. It’s fierce; it just rips out of the speakers,” he continued. “I never set out to do anything better than Slayer. I just wanted my next thing to be good.”

These comments emerge at a pivotal moment in King’s post-Slayer career as he builds his solo presence in the metal scene.

Recent Album Release

MetalSucks reported on King’s debut solo album ‘From Hell I Rise.’ The release came through Reigning Phoenix Music last May, marking his first major venture since Slayer’s end.

Metal fans have given the album a moderate reception. They particularly noted its aggressive take on traditional thrash metal elements.

Future Plans

Metal Injection revealed King’s work on his second solo album. The release is planned for early 2026.

King and drummer Paul Bostaph have completed demos for 10 to 12 songs. The focus has now shifted to writing lyrics for the upcoming album.

Creative Direction

Blabbermouth highlighted King’s dedication to maintaining creative momentum in his solo career.

The guitarist plans to maintain a consistent release schedule. This approach differs from expectations and shows his commitment to regular musical output.