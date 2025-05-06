L.A. Guns’ Tracii Guns Questions Nikki Sixx’s Songwriting Claims

L.A. Guns founder Tracii Guns shared his perspective on Mötley Crüe’s early songwriting process in a recent interview with AL.com. He specifically addressed the creative contributions of Nikki Sixx and Mick Mars during Mötley Crüe’s formative years.

“Nikki’s a really likable guy, a lot of charisma. The first [Brides] album’s great,” Guns said. “You’re being heavy with Nikki, you know? But Nikki’s interesting because he also loves stuff like Bread, this kind of melancholy stuff that attached to him when he was growing up.”

“He’s the first to admit when he arrived here in L.A., he wanted to be a rock star, but he wasn’t a player yet,” Guns continued. “Everybody wanted him to be in their band, except he wasn’t ready. So, by the time the Mötley Crüe thing came together, he’s writing these tunes. But Mick Mars is a really creative beast. Nikki swears he wrote all those riffs, and who am I to say no? But I don’t f—ing believe it for a second.”

The guitarist acknowledged Sixx’s other strengths in songwriting. “Sixx is great at hooks. And the bottom line with Nikki is he gets it done and it gets it out, and people buy it up. People believe in it, and that’s almost more important if you’re in the business.”

These comments surface at a significant time in Mötley Crüe’s history. The band continues to navigate changes and controversies surrounding their creative legacy.

Recent Band Dynamics

Mick Mars stepped away from touring in 2022 due to health issues, as noted by Wikipedia. He maintains his membership in the group. Guns’ observations add fresh perspective to ongoing discussions about the band’s creative process.

The lineup change has renewed interest in the band’s early days. Particular attention has focused on the relationship between Mars’ established guitar expertise and Sixx’s emerging songwriting vision.

Historical Context

Loudwire revealed that questions about songwriting dynamics have persisted since Mötley Crüe’s 1981 formation. The contrast between Mars’ experienced musicianship and Sixx’s ambitious leadership created a recurring theme in the band’s narrative.

This creative tension shaped the band’s signature sound. Mars’ technical prowess complemented Sixx’s hook-oriented approach to songwriting.

Current Developments

American Songwriter documented Sixx’s continued active presence in the music industry after Mars’ touring departure. He engages in various collaborations while leading Mötley Crüe with their current lineup.

The discussion about creative contributions within the band mirrors broader conversations in rock music. These debates about attribution and recognition become particularly relevant as bands evolve throughout their careers.