Jason Newsted Hails Metallica As America’s Premier Live Act

Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted discussed the band’s upcoming Syracuse performance in an interview with NewsChannel 9 WSYR Syracuse. The legendary metal band will perform in Syracuse for the first time since their 1996 show, when Newsted was still a member.

“Yeah, it’s been a while since Metallica played in Syracuse. I was with them there, I think it was ’96, that was the last time we did it,” Newsted said. “They have been together for 44 years. They have thousands of shows under their belt.”

“I think probably the number one live act from America currently is Metallica,” he continued. “They bring it all every time, and I know that the production this time around is the most fantastical one to date. So, yeah, get your dancing shoes on.”

Newsted’s comments highlight Metallica’s ongoing innovation in live performance and production scale.

Current Tour Innovation

Reports from Consequence revealed that Metallica’s 2025 ‘M72 World Tour’ features their innovative ‘No Repeat Weekend’ format. The tour showcases two distinct setlists per city and incorporates an impressive in-the-round stage setup.

The production has reached unprecedented levels. Support acts Pantera and Limp Bizkit rotate through the stadium shows. The band maintains full-scale production even for single-night events like the Syracuse performance.

Newsted’s Legacy

Coverage from Ultimate Classic Rock detailed Newsted’s influential period with Metallica from 1986 to 2001. His contributions shaped landmark albums including ‘…And Justice for All” and “Metallica (The Black Album).’

His participation in the 1996 Syracuse show adds weight to his current perspective on the tour. His firsthand experience offers unique insight into the band’s evolution.

Tour Milestones

Metallica’s official website documented the significance of the Syracuse performance. The show marks the band’s return to the city after 29 years.

The 2025 North American leg encompasses major venues in Toronto, Nashville, and Denver. Each performance maintains the exceptional production standards that define Metallica’s live shows.