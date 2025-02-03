News

Marilyn Manson Moves Forward After Legal Victory Against Evan Rachel Wood

Marilyn Manson has returned with ‘a new beginning.’

Following his recent legal victory, the rocker shared a post on Instagram with the caption, “A new beginning.” His wife, Lindsay Elizabeth Warner, also posted a series of photos of Manson, writing, “Faith.”

Lindsay Elizabeth has supported her husband throughout the trial, sharing multiple posts celebrating their anniversaries and other moments.

The case was dropped last month. Prosecutors explained that the accusations against Manson were beyond the statute of limitations and they couldn’t prove the sexual assault charges. Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman thanked the women who came forward, acknowledging their courage and patience during the investigation. He also noted their efforts had raised awareness about the challenges faced by survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

Wood later responded to the verdict, stating that her lawyer and the investigators found strong evidence to support their claims, but the statute of limitations prevented many crimes from being prosecuted. “My lawyer and I were advised by the Deputy District Attorneys and the Sheriff deputies who investigated the case that there was compelling evidence to support our claims, but that the statute of limitations prevents many of those crimes from being prosecuted.”

“We always knew that the statute of limitations would be a barrier, which is why we created the Phoenix Act – so that other victims wouldn’t have to experience this outcome,” she added. Wood also shared pride in the women who risked everything to speak the truth.

Since the allegations and his recent legal victory, Manson has returned to music with the release of his new album, ‘One Assassination Under God – Chapter 1,’ in 2024. He also resumed touring, opening for Five Finger Death Punch last year.

