Grammy Interviewer Fails To Recognize Courtney LaPlante – She Cleverly Trolls Back!

One of the standout moments of the 2025 Grammy Awards last night happened on the red carpet when an interviewer confused Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante with Poppy. LaPlante went along with the mix-up, having fun with the situation.

In a video shared by a fan on X, the interviewer referred to LaPlante as Poppy, congratulating her on a major nomination and mentioning a recent conversation with Judas Priest.

She responded with a deadpan delivery, saying, “I am Poppy, and I am really happy to be here nominated with Knocked Loose. I really hope we win.”

The interviewer then noted that this wasn’t Poppy’s first Grammy nomination. “No, I was actually nominated in, I believe, 2020,” LaPlante replied.

“Really happy to be here again, would love to take home the Grammy for Knocked Loose and myself because I would be the first woman to win this award,” she added.

When asked how many women had been nominated for Best Metal Performance, the vocalist said, “I actually haven’t looked at that but I just always know that it’s time for one of us to win. I hope it’s me or Spiritbox and Courtney.”

Poppy later posted the video on Instagram along with photos from the event, and LaPlante shared it on her Stories.

Both LaPlante and Poppy were nominated for Best Metal Performance, marking their second time receiving a nod. Spiritbox’s ‘Cellar Door’ was in contention, while Poppy was featured on Knocked Loose’s ‘Suffocate.’

In the end, neither won. Gojira took home the award for ‘Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira),’ which they performed at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.