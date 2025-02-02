Alissa White-Gluz Explains Why Metal and Veganism Go Hand in Hand

In a recent interview with Metal Magnitude, Alissa White-Gluz of Arch Enemy shared how metal influenced her journey to veganism and how she manages her lifestyle while on tour.

She highlighted the connection between punk and metal cultures and veganism, referencing her friend Moby’s documentary, ‘Punk Rock Vegan Movie,’ exploring this link. “Moby, obviously, is a well-spoken animal rights activist as well, and he’s a friend of mine, and so he did this documentary sort of diving into the connection between the punk mentality and, by extension, the metal mentality and veganism. And I think it’s a really cool aspect and an interesting facet of the movement.”

Alongside her music career, Alissa has been a vegetarian since birth and a vegan since the 1990s. She’s a passionate advocate for animal rights and consistently uses her platform to speak out against animal exploitation.

In 2020, White-Gluz explained why veganism aligns with the metal in an interview with Mercy For Animals on Facebook. “In my opinion, metal is all about rebellion — it’s about carving your own path, thinking against what everyone’s trying to make you think,” she explained. “And veganism is the ultimate form of rebellion because you are literally taking things that people have told you are normal that deep down inside you don’t think are normal that you’ve been conditioned to accept about your day-to-day tasks, like eating or what you wear or what you choose to buy.”

“Everyone says that that’s normal, that you need to exploit other living beings for those things, but you don’t. And so taking a stand against that is what veganism is. And that is really metal,” the singer added.

In addition to her musical and activist work, White-Gluz was named an executive producer for the film ‘I Could Never Go Vegan,’ addressing common arguments against veganism and features interviews with athletes, health experts, and animal rights advocates.