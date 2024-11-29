Mark Tremonti Reflects On Creed’s Early Mistakes

In a recent interview on the Mark and Me Podcast, Mark Tremonti discussed the biggest mistakes Creed made during their career.

“Seeing the record sales… When the owner of the record label would call you and say, ‘We sold this many records this week’ and they’re all excited about it, gets you excited but with success, comes stress,” Tremonti said about their early years.

He continued, “The record label was making hundreds of millions of dollars selling records with Creed and Evanescence and all the bands that they had going on at the time. We were going through business managers and managers and record labels and agents.”

Tremonti explained the challenges of navigating the industry at the time. “When it turns into this big successful machine, you got to watch your back because there’s a lot of wrong people that got drawn to that. A lot of people were coming around that are no longer with us anymore, that were detrimental to our careers,” he said.

He also reflected on lessons learned. “We’ve made a lot of bad mistakes along the way because when you’re a young college kid, who is now a successful professional musician, you sign bad contracts. You just want to be nice. You don’t want to, ‘Hey why does this contract say this?’ You’re just like, ‘Oh, I appreciate you even writing up this contract’ and you sign stupid things. So I wish I could go back and smack my younger self,” Tremonti added.

In an earlier conversation with Guitar Interactive Magazine, Tremonti touched on the pressure they faced during Creed’s rise to fame. “Throughout our early careers with Creed, we were always told that we were going to be either one-hit wonders or have one hit record, and everybody’s always telling us that it was impossible to do the things that we were going to do,” he said.

He continued, “I know I was always fighting for survival, and always just worried that one day I would not be able to write songs for a profession anymore. It always scared the hell out of me. When we came out with the second record, when that first song came out, and the response to it was huge, that made me feel a little more secure in our career. It did very well.”

Creed is currently on their North American tour, which is set to conclude on December 31 in Las Vegas.