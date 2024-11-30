Cradle Of Filth’s Controversial Merch Sparks New Outrage—Dani Filth Responds

Dani Filth recently addressed a complaint on Instagram regarding Cradle of Filth’s controversial 1993 t-shirt featuring the phrase ‘Jesus Is a C*nt.’

His post included a screenshot of a message from Costco’s Facebook community, describing how store employees allegedly refused to intervene when a customer wore the shirt, which reportedly upset many shoppers.

The original poster stated they would stop shopping at Costco and planned to contact the General Manager. Filth humorously responded in the caption, “As will I, Karen! As will I! Outrageous behaviour!”

The infamous t-shirt has been a source of controversy since its release, attracting media attention and even legal troubles for some fans. Last year, Filth admitted that he would feel uneasy wearing it in today’s cultural climate.

Speaking on the ‘Stoke The Fire’ podcast, the singer explained, “The thing about that shirt was that it was, actually, an anarchic statement, if anything, when we did it, it was just like, ‘Who could you poke with a stick more than anybody else, and it have an overarching effect?’”

“As nasty as it is, I must admit, I would be uncomfortable wearing it now,” he continued. “My girlfriend, we went for a meal, and she inadvertently put it on because it was chilly outside. She had a cut-down version of it, but there was enough of it. And I looked at her in horror like, ‘Oh my god, what are you doing?’ Like, I mean, I don’t want lots of spit in my food, you know? It’s an awkward scenario, but I’m pleased we did [the shirt]; it was good fun.”

The slogan originated during a 1993 brainstorming session while the band prepared merchandise for their tour with Emperor. Someone suggested the phrase during the discussion, and the group decided to use it for its anarchic edge.