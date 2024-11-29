Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee Denies Posting Pro-Diddy Message, Says He Was Hacked

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee may have been hacked on X.

He posted earlier about P. Diddy, saying that he should be free. However, the post was quickly removed, and Lee later said his account had been hacked. In the post, the drummer wrote: “Y’all seen the news? They denied his 3rd attempt at bailing out. This is unacceptable, so we’re fighting back at the system. $FREEDIDDY on Solana is the first step towards raising the much needed awareness on the truth.”

The post was deleted soon after. In another post, he shared a screenshot, writing: “Some f*ckhead be posting this sh*t! NOT ME! HACKED?!”

He added in another post: “Just creeping closer to a full DELETE account! I’m cool with that… Nobody cares!”

Lee’s original post caught the attention of a fan, who suggested that he might be lying about being hacked. The fan posted four pictures of the drummer and Diddy together and wrote, “Bro! Is this you? Seems like you and Diddy are solid AF! Hacked… SURRREEEEE.” Another user replied, saying that the photos didn’t mean they were still friends.

Diddy has had several bail requests denied since his arrest. On November 8, a judge rejected his request for a restraining order against his alleged victims and their lawyers, saying they were making ‘inflammatory extrajudicial statements aimed at damaging Mr. Combs’s character in the media.’

In October, five new civil lawsuits were filed against him in the Southern District of New York. The lawsuits accuse Diddy of sexual assault or rape in separate incidents between 2000 and 2022. Two of the plaintiffs are men, and three are women. Over 120 people have now accused Diddy of sexual crimes. He has denied all the allegations and is awaiting trial, set for May 5 at a federal detention center in Brooklyn.