Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ Hits One Billion Spotify Streams

Metallica’s iconic track ‘Master of Puppets’ has reached a remarkable milestone on Spotify. The band announced this achievement on X (formerly Twitter). The thrash metal classic has joined the streaming platform’s prestigious Billions Club, marking a significant achievement for the genre.

“We’re psyched to share that ‘Master of Puppets’ has just made its way into Spotify’s Billions Club – Thank you!” the band announced through their official social media channels.

The streaming milestone showcases metal music’s enduring appeal across generations in the digital era.

Streaming Achievement Context

MetalSucks revealed that ‘Master of Puppets’ has become Metallica’s third track to reach the billion-stream milestone on Spotify. ‘Enter Sandman’ and ‘Nothing Else Matters’ from their 1991 ‘Black Album’ previously achieved this feat.

The song gained substantial streaming momentum after its appearance in Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4. The character Eddie Munson performed the track in a pivotal scene.

Historical Significance

Blabbermouth noted the special significance of ‘Master of Puppets.’ It stands as the final album Metallica recorded with bassist Cliff Burton before his tragic death.

The album’s title track remains a cornerstone of Metallica’s live performances. It has established itself as a defining piece of thrash metal history.

Cultural Impact

Data from ChartMasters shows how classic metal songs continue finding new audiences through digital platforms and popular media.

The streaming achievement validates the band’s lasting legacy. It demonstrates how streaming platforms have connected traditional metal fans with a new generation discovering the genre through modern media.