The Dead Daisies’ Doug Aldrich Reports Positive Progress In Cancer Recovery

The Dead Daisies guitarist Doug Aldrich has shared an encouraging update about his cancer recovery in a recent interview with Dr. Music. The veteran guitarist addressed his ongoing recovery process and highlighted the challenges of regaining weight and strength after radiation treatment.

“I feel great. I’m doing really good. It’s taking me time. I’m still getting there, because in certain situations, when they’re working on your neck, you can’t eat very good,” Aldrich said. “And then, getting radiation, you’re not hungry, really. They’re frying your neck every day, and eventually, you lose your taste, and you can’t swallow so good. And so you lose weight.”

“Obviously, since cancer, I’ve been a hundred percent trying to be better — not drink and eat cleaner and stuff like that,” he continued. “But the problem is that you lose weight with cancer most of the time, and so you’ve gotta find a way to build that back. So it just takes time. But anyway, I feel great, man. I’m grateful.”

Aldrich continues to focus on his recovery. He remains committed to music and his role with The Dead Daisies, showcasing the resilience that has defined his decades-long career in rock.

Musical Legacy

Rock publication Icon Vs. Icon highlighted Aldrich’s impressive career collaborations. The guitarist has worked with rock legends such as Ronnie James Dio and David Coverdale of Whitesnake, cementing his status as a respected figure in the industry.

His musical journey spans multiple prominent bands. His work with Burning Rain, House of Lords, and Revolution Saints has demonstrated his adaptability and technical prowess across various rock styles.

The Dead Daisies Journey

Biographical sources documented Aldrich’s entry into The Dead Daisies in 2016. He took over guitar duties from Richard Fortus, marking a significant new chapter in his career.

The transition brought an unexpected benefit. It reunited him with bassist Marco Mendoza, his former bandmate from Whitesnake. This reunion has created a powerful dynamic within the group’s current lineup.