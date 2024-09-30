Mike Portnoy Says Jane’s Addiction Has Ended After Farrell-Navarro Dispute

According to Mike Portnoy, Jane’s Addiction has come to an end because of a dispute between Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro.

“After the way, Jane’s Addiction tour abruptly ended a few weeks ago, I was bummed out I never had a chance to catch a show with the reunited lineup…so I scoped out a recent show on YouTube and watched them at the Pinkpop Festival this past summer…,” the drummer shared on Instagram, along with a group photo of Jane’s Addiction.

He added, “First of all, how f*cking awesome was it to see this original lineup together again!! Perry, Dave, Stephen & Eric…4 completely distinctive sounds & styles…and just the 4 of them up there like how it all began…back together again after all these years.”

“Sad that it all ended the way it did…the Pink Pop set I watched was only just a few months ago…before the wheels came off…and Dave, Eric & Stephen were ON FIRE! Sounding so tight! Forget about NYC & Boston…THIS is the way we should remember the final tour of such an incredible and important band,” Portnoy praised the group.

He continued, “From somebody who was there from the beginning…seeing them on the Nothings Shocking tour in NYC ’88 (playing ‘Obvious’ before it was released, Perkins’ hair tied up in the air, watching Perry & Dave Open Mouth Kissing on stage, etc) they felt like a 90’s version of The Doors & I was hooked ever since then! Jane’s Addiction will ALWAYS be one of my ALL TIME Favorite Bands.”

Although Jane’s Addiction has not released an official statement, Navarro also suggested that the band might be finished. “Goodnight…,” Dave wrote when he posted a picture on Instagram from the night of the incident when Farrell punched him.

Later, while promoting the band’s new song, ‘True Love,’ on Instagram, the guitarist discussed the meltdown and mentioned that fans may never hear it live. “I am proud of the work we did on this song but I am equally saddened by the fact that you will likely never hear it live,” he said, implying that Jane’s Addiction could be done for good.

After canceling one concert on their U.S. tour, Jane’s Addiction decided to cancel the rest of the tour, citing Farrell’s mental health issues as the reason. Navarro, Avery, and Stephen Perkins announced this in a joint Instagram post just days after the on-stage altercation between Farrell and Navarro.