Ivan Moody Addresses Injury And Five Finger Death Punch’s Future After Stage Fall

Ivan Moody gave an update on his condition after a stage fall on September 26 and discussed Five Finger Death Punch’s future. “Heard any good jokes lately? I’ve seen a couple, and I giggle, but it hurts,” he said in a recent Instagram video.

The singer fractured his rib after slipping on the stage during the band’s Louder Than Life performance under pouring rain. As a result, Five Finger Death Punch withdrew from Metallica’s final 2024 date of the M72 World Tour in Mexico City.

“So, here’s what I’ll say, and I’ll make it brief,” Moody went on. “To all of our fans down in Mexico, I am sorry. To everyone else, this will not be the finale of my year. You have my word. Aftershock, oh, I’m coming with my boys. You better believe that sh*t. To Metallica, even though we’ve sent emails and we’ve spoken to agree, I’m grateful for everything. It was a humbling experience.”

5FDP was set to play with Metallica, alongside Ice Nine Kills and Pantera. Moody also had a message for them and other supporting bands: “Pantera the legacy, good on you guys, man. Phil [Anselmo] and Rex [Brown], awesome to see you out there. Zakk [Wylde], you know I love you. So, we’ll see you guys around the burn.”

“To Ice Nine Kills and to the Funeral Portrait both, wishing nothing but the best. Slaughter to Prevail, my boys. I love you to death, man. Onward and upward, we’ll see you at the top. And of course, again, to one and only the eccentric Marilyn Manson… I learned a lot from that tour, and I will never forget it. So, I look forward to seeing what you come up with next and hope that we’re, in some small way, a part of it.”

The vocalist concluded by saying, “To everyone else, again, I ain’t done until I’m done. And this [pointing at his rib] too shall pass.”

Metallica’s last show took place on September 29, with Agora filling in for Five Finger Death Punch. The band announced Agora’s addition on Instagram, saying they are “no strangers to the local and international festival circuit as they’ve played with Guns N’ Roses, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Def Leppard, and KISS, just to name a few. With over twenty years of recording and touring under their belt, we’re excited to see them hit the circular stage first tomorrow at 6:30 PM.”

Five Finger Death Punch will be back on stage at Aftershock 2024 on October 11.