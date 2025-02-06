Rudy Sarzo Shares Thoughts On Ozzy Osbourne’s Black Sabbath Reunion

Rudy Sarzo shared his thoughts on Ozzy Osbourne’s reunion with Black Sabbath in a new tweet.

“I am blessed and grateful to celebrate Randy, Ozzy and our era of the band. Thank you,” the bassist wrote under Osbourne’s post announcing the reunion.

I am blessed and grateful to celebrate Randy, Ozzy and our era of the band. Thank you @OzzyOsbourne @MrsSOsbourne 🙏🏻🎸❤️🙏🏻 — Rudy Sarzo (@rudysarzo) February 5, 2025

Ozzy stated in his tweet, “The original Black Sabbath – Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward – will play for the first time in 20 years. The band will take to the stage to headline BACK TO THE BEGINNING on July 5th at Villa Park. The all-star event will celebrate the true creators of heavy metal and will see Ozzy Osbourne play his own short set before joining with Black Sabbath for his final bow.”

He added, “It’s my time to go Back to the Beginning….time for me to give back to the place where I was born. How blessed am I to do it with the help of people whom I love. Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham Forever.”

Sarzo had previously responded to a fan on X who questioned Osbourne’s songwriting, doubting whether Ozzy wrote ‘Believer’ and ‘Flying High Again’ from ‘Diary of a Madman.’ Sarzo replied, “Is this a trick rhetorical question from my experience, you must first write a song and then record it and release it on an album.”

Another fan commented that Ozzy wasn’t really a songwriter and likely had no unreleased material. Sarzo responded, “Since you’re an expert on all things Ozzy, you must be aware than when we toured the ‘Blizzard of Ozz’ record in 1981, ‘Diary of a Madman’ had already been recorded prior to Tommy [Aldridge] and me joining the band and ready to be released.”

Black Sabbath has announced ‘Back to the Beginning,’ a final show with Osbourne. The original lineup will reunite for the first time in 20 years on July 5 at Villa Park in the U.K.

Tom Morello will serve as the music director. The event will feature Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax, and Mastodon.

Special guests include Billy Corgan, David Draiman, Duff McKagan, Slash, Fred Durst, Jonathan Davis, KK Downing, Lzzy Hale, Scott Ian, Papa V Perpetua, Wolfgang Van Halen, and more.