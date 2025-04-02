News

Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx Praises Modern Country Music’s Lyrical Quality

Editorial Team
By Editorial Team 2 Min Read
Photo Credit: Q with Tom Power/YouTube

Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx discussed contemporary music during a Q&A session with fans on X (formerly Twitter). The rock veteran highlighted his admiration for country music’s songwriting when responding to questions about his current listening preferences.

“I care about songs,” Sixx stated. “Best songs out there lyrically are country for me. Very 1970’s rock vibe.”

Fans engaged with the Mötley Crüe co-founder during an interactive session to learn about his musical tastes and preferences.

His appreciation for country music reveals a deeper connection between Mötley Crüe and the country music genre. This connection showcases an interesting evolution in the band’s musical journey.

Country Music Tribute Album

Photo Credit: Mötley Crüe/Instagram

CBS News documented the release of ‘Nashville Outlaws: A Tribute to Mötley Crüe.’ The country tribute album celebrated the band’s legacy through fresh interpretations of their classic songs.

Notable performers Florida Georgia Line and LeAnn Rimes contributed their distinctive country interpretations to the project.

Genre Evolution

Photo Credit: The Howard Stern Show/YouTube

Blabbermouth revealed that Sixx’s connection to country music extends beyond appreciation. The band has begun incorporating country elements into their new material.

The band’s upcoming music explores an innovative blend of country and hip-hop elements. This creative direction demonstrates their willingness to embrace diverse musical influences.

Legacy And Influence

Photo Credit: Nikki Sixx/X

The band’s embrace of country music marks a significant departure from their heavy metal origins. Their evolution shows how rock legends can grow to appreciate different musical styles.

This cross-genre appreciation has built unexpected connections between rock and country communities. These connections have strengthened Mötley Crüe’s influence across multiple musical landscapes.

