The Pretty Reckless Is Back In The Studio For New Album Taylor Momsen Confirms

The Pretty Reckless has returned to the studio to complete their fifth album, as revealed by Taylor Momsen in a recent Instagram post.

Sharing a photo from the recording space, the frontwoman wrote, “A lot of news coming the next few weeks…starting with this, had to take a break for AC/DC, but, it’s that time again.”

This update follows Momsen’s earlier comments on SiriusXM’s ‘Trunk Nation,’ where she mentioned that the album was on hold with no set release date.

“But we booked — we’ve locked up the studio for eight months,” she explained at the time. “It takes us a while to make a record. But it was going amazingly [before we paused the sessions in order to hit the road]. Hopefully, when we pick back up in September, it’ll be the same kind of flow, and everything will just jell. But a lot of it’s written.”

The Pretty Reckless initially entered the studio in early 2023 before their tour with AC/DC. Their most recent album, ‘Death by Rock and Roll,’ was released in 2021 and produced by Jonathan Wyman.

The band started collaborating with Wyman after longtime producer Kato Khandwala’s passing in 2018. Photos from recording sessions in January confirmed their reunion for the upcoming album.