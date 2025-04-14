Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix Celebrates Nu Metal’s Resurgence

Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix shared his thoughts on nu metal’s current state in a recent interview with Rock 108. He emphasized the genre’s significant revival and drew a contrast with the limited resurgence of ’80s hair metal.

“Dude, it’s sick, man, because although the ’80s hair metal never really had this major resurgence — I mean, Mötley Crüe had a second wind — but nu metal, for real, is having like a second go-around right now,” Shaddix said. “It’s so dope.”

“And it’s cool because there’s this underbelly of bands that were listening to our bands back in the day that we’re now sharing the stage with all these guys — Beartooth and Bring Me The Horizon, to name a couple — that were fans of this genre of music,” he continued. “And so you could hear how our music inspired them and influenced it and then they just flipped it on its head and did their own thing.”

“Watching our brothers in Deftones have another moment in their career. And ourselves experiencing that right now, it’s so dope, man. It really is. It’s so cool,” he concluded.

Recent developments in the genre support Shaddix’s observations about nu metal’s resurgence.

Papa Roach’s Evolution

Research from Music To Feel revealed how Papa Roach’s 2000 album ‘Infest’ became a cornerstone of nu metal. The band later expanded their sound beyond genre boundaries by incorporating alternative rock and hard rock elements.

Their musical evolution enabled them to maintain relevance in the industry. They continue to influence both established and emerging artists while staying connected to their nu metal roots.

Contemporary Influence

Nu Metal Agenda documented Papa Roach’s success in bridging generations through collaborations. The band has worked with newer acts like Hollywood Undead and Beartooth, showcasing the genre’s ongoing vitality.

These creative partnerships have created a unique fusion. Modern heavy music styles now blend seamlessly with classic nu metal elements, contributing to the genre’s contemporary renaissance.

Festival Renaissance

Blabbermouth highlighted nu metal’s resurgence through major festival appearances. Events like Sick New World now feature both veteran acts and new artists influenced by the genre.

These festivals demonstrate nu metal’s lasting appeal. They bring multiple generations of fans and artists together to celebrate the genre’s past and present achievements.