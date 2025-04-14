The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins Extends Heartfelt Apology To Corey Feldman

Justin Hawkins, frontman of The Darkness, addressed his previous comments about Corey Feldman’s performances in a recent episode of his YouTube show Justin Hawkins Rides Again. Feldman had previously referred to Hawkins as ‘an English dude who sits there with a guitar and talks crap about people.’

“I admire Cory Feldman’s career. I think he’s a brilliant actor. And I actually I firmly believe that this is part of that act. This is an ongoing art project,” Hawkins said.

“I’m just really flattered that the subject of an English dude who sits there with a guitar talking crap about people or talking well. I just think that’s amazing,” he continued. “Thank you, Cory Feldman. I’ve said this before to my friends privately and on this channel. I would be more than inclined to spend good money on tickets to go and see Cory Feldman. It’s one of my ambitions to see him live.”

“I know how hard it is to be on the receiving end of a backlash. I’ve experienced that myself,” Hawkins added. “I would never want to inflict that kind of sorrow on anybody, whether they’re a fellow performer or not. If anything that I’ve said has hurt you, Cory Feldman, I am really sorry.”

The British rocker extended an invitation to Feldman for a conversation on his show. “I’d love to have you on this. Let’s do a long form. Let’s bury the hatchet and have a long-form conversation on here,” he said.

The exchange between these artists highlights their diverse careers in entertainment. Both have made significant transitions between music and other media.

Feldman’s Entertainment Legacy

Research from Afinix revealed Feldman’s rise to prominence as a child actor in the 1980s. His breakthrough roles included starring performances in ‘The Goonies’ (1985) and ‘Stand by Me’ (1986).

His career evolution led him to explore various musical projects. He later released several albums to expand beyond his acting foundation.

Hawkins’ YouTube Presence

The former The Darkness frontman has established a strong following through his YouTube channel ‘Justin Hawkins Rides Again.’ His content focuses on candid commentary about music industry topics and performers.

The platform serves as a space for open dialogue about music and entertainment. Hawkins regularly shares insights from his industry experience and addresses current controversies.

Building Bridges In Entertainment

Social media and online platforms now enable direct communication between artists. This recent interaction between Hawkins and Feldman exemplifies this modern trend.

A conversation between these performers could illuminate their unique entertainment industry journeys. Their discussion would explore their experiences across multiple creative disciplines.