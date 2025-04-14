Don Dokken Reveals Eddie Van Halen’s True Feelings About David Lee Roth

Don Dokken shared insights about his early relationship with Eddie Van Halen in a recent interview with Artists on Record with Stefan Adika. His memories date back to 1976, when Dokken’s band performed alongside Van Halen on the Sunset Strip.

“I’d known Eddie since 1976. We played with them on the Strip before Van Halen got signed,” Dokken recalled. “But they were the mover and shaker of the Strip.”

“I think, from what I heard is like Eddie said, ‘Look I don’t like David Lee Roth. But when we go on stage we do our job. We’re the best of friends,'” Dokken continued. “‘You don’t wash your dirty laundry on stage. It’s only a freaking hour and 20 minutes. Just stop with the ‘I hate Don.’ Well, you can’t hate him for an hour and 20 minutes. You have to all be bros. The fans don’t give a sh*t what’s going on internally within the band.”‘

Eddie Van Halen discussed this matter with George Lynch before Dokken’s split following their 1988 Monsters of Rock tour.

These revelations provide another perspective on the documented tensions between Eddie Van Halen and David Lee Roth that shaped rock music’s most dynamic partnerships.

Early Success And Creative Differences

Research from EBSCO Music Research highlighted Van Halen’s rise to fame between 1976 and 1984. The band produced landmark albums during this period. Internal creative tensions emerged from the contrast between Roth’s flamboyant stage presence and Eddie’s reserved personality.

The band’s evolution intensified these differences, especially during the recording of their album ‘1984.’

The Breaking Point

Loudwire documented March 1985 as a pivotal moment in the Van Halen-Roth relationship. Roth approached Eddie about scoring the soundtrack for his planned film project based on his solo EP ‘Crazy from the Heat.’

The project created additional friction between the bandmates. Eddie later expressed his frustration to Rolling Stone, stating, ‘I’m looking for a new lead singer… Twelve years of my life putting up with his bullshit.’

Legacy And Reflection

Ultimate Classic Rock captured Roth’s later perspective on his creative partnership with Eddie. He shared his thoughts during ‘The Roth Show’ podcast in 2022. “Playing with Ed, writing songs with Ed, presenting those songs with Ed, was better than any love affair I ever had,” he reflected.

This heartfelt admission contrasts with their earlier conflicts. It demonstrates the complex nature of their professional relationship that produced rock music’s most enduring classics.