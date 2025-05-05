News

Paul Stanley Praises David Lee Roth’s Festival Comeback Performance

Photo Credit: Stories To Tell/YouTube - Jim Powers/YouTube

KISS frontman Paul Stanley expressed his enthusiasm for David Lee Roth’s return performance at the M3 Festival on X (formerly Twitter). His comments highlighted a milestone moment following Roth’s extended break from live performances.

“I watched Diamond Dave’s return at M3 Festival and LOVED IT!” Stanley wrote. “Looks Great. Great staging. Great band. Great vibe. The whole thing was cool. Back-up posse too. Check it all out on YouTube. Welcome Back Dave!!”

Stanley’s endorsement has spotlighted this significant comeback for the former Van Halen frontman.

Historic Return To Stage

Photo Credit: David Lee Roth/Instagram

Rock and Roll Garage documented Roth’s first full live appearance in five years. The performance marked a triumphant return to the spotlight for the legendary vocalist.

The lengthy hiatus heightened the significance of this comeback. Fans and fellow musicians celebrated his return to live performance.

Setlist And Performance Details

Photo Credit: David Lee Roth/Instagram

VHND detailed Roth’s delivery of an impressive 16-song setlist. The performance featured classic Van Halen hits, including ‘Panama,’ ‘Jump,’ and ‘Hot for Teacher.’

Roth demonstrated his commitment to delivering a complete concert experience. The setlist showcased his iconic catalog with careful curation.

Visual Documentation

Photo Credit: Lipps Service/YouTube

Professional photographer Nadine Joy captured the historic event. VHND shared these visual moments from Roth’s energetic stage return.

The circulating photographs and videos, especially of his ‘Unchained’ performance, confirmed Stanley’s praise. Both the staging and backing band’s contributions received particular recognition in the documentation.

