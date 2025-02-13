REO Speedwagon’s Six-Piece Lineup Plans Without Bruce Hall

Kevin Cronin recently opened up about why REO Speedwagon is dropping its name for the 2025 tour, despite keeping the same lineup as last year. Speaking on ‘Trunk Nation,’ he admitted it wasn’t an easy decision but said internal tensions played a role.

“I wish it was a simple answer, but you know how it is. Sh-t happens in bands, especially bands that have been together as long as we have,” Cronin said.

Things got complicated when longtime bassist Bruce Hall had to undergo back surgery. The band initially expected him to be out for a few months, so they brought in Matt Bissonette to fill in.

Hall’s Extended Absence Caused The Issues

Hall was originally supposed to return on March 1, then June 1, but never did. Instead, Cronin learned through an attorney that Hall chose to sit out the 2024 tour as long as he was paid in full.

“That’s we did, and that’s what he accepted. And 2024 was an amazing year. We toured with Train and with Loverboy and with Rick Springfield. It was probably the most successful year we had in 30 years.”

During that time, the lineup—Cronin, guitarist Dave Amato, drummer Brian Hitt, keyboardist Derek Hilland, and Bissonette—developed a strong chemistry on stage.

The Frontman Had Plans For A Six-Piece Lineup

Cronin originally planned for Hall’s return and built “a setlist where it would be a six piece band,” with Hall and Bissonette switching between bass and acoustic guitar. However, as time passed, it became clear that the bassist wouldn’t be coming back.

“I never heard anything different,” the singer noted. “What I heard has been circulated online or whatever that I somehow prevented Bruce from touring and from coming out on the road last year. That’s just inaccurate. It’s just not the truth. So, I had no right to do that. So, that’s where we stand right now.”

Did Cronin Forced Hall Out Of The Tour?

When backlash surfaced over Hall’s absence, Cronin denied accusations that he intentionally pushed the bassist out. However, Hall painted a different picture in December, telling Ultimate Classic Rock, “They didn’t want me to play. They were kind of happy with what they had going.” He also claimed Cronin had issues with his posture and “kept coming up with reasons” to keep him off the road.

Both Hall and former keyboardist Neal Doughty have expressed interest in doing a proper farewell tour as REO Speedwagon before Cronin moves forward with his solo career.

For now, though, Cronin has announced a new 40-show tour titled ‘The Brotherhood of Rock,’ kicking off on May 28 in Greenville, South Carolina, with Styx joining as special guests.