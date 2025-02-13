Talinda Bennington Talks About New Love After Chester

Talinda Bennington, widow of Chester Bennington, recently spoke with Allison DuBois about the psychic’s prediction regarding her next relationship.

Talinda Finds New Love After Chester’s Passing

“Sadly, my young love wasn’t able to develop into the forever mature love but that’s okay,” Talinda said while discussing the difference between young love and mature love. “I’m in a beautiful relationship now with a love who I’m pretty sure is going to be for the rest of my life.”

She added, “The way I love him is so deep and solid, but I feel that I couldn’t have appreciated him the way I do now if I hadn’t experienced the love I had before. It’s just like a beautiful segue into the next part of my life.”

DuBois then commented, “I’m sure Chester had a little hand in bringing that person into your life because I see patterns of that in readings where they’ll say I’ll bring you someone I would have liked.”

DuBois Predicts Major Life Changes For Talinda

Talinda responded, “Well that’s another thing about that first reading. You actually said that and so did he in that first. I was listening to that and you actually named the country where he’s from because you were saying that I need to move and I was thinking, ‘Oh.'”

She added, “It’s because we were moving houses and you said the specific country to move to, and listening to it now I was like, ‘What the hell?’ Like of all the places, because it’s not like England or something, it’s like a common country. Named as one random country. It’s like, ‘Oh, gosh. Okay.'”

DuBois is an American author and self-proclaimed medium. She predicted Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s split 13 years ago, according to Daily Mail. DuBois appeared on the first season of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ in 2010 during the episode titled ‘Dinner Party From Hell.’ She also inspired the TV show ‘Medium,’ starring Patricia Arquette.

Chester and Talinda Bennington married in December 2005 and had three children—Lila, Lily, and Tyler. Two years after Chester’s death in July 2017, Talinda became engaged to Michael Friedman.