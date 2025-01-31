Skid Row’s Rachel Bolan Reveals The ‘Monkey Business’ Release Strategy

During a recent appearance on the Going Off Track podcast, Rachel Bolan discussed Skid Row’s approach to releasing ‘Monkey Business’ in 1991.

Bolan began by talking about the song’s release, saying, “We came up with ‘Monkey Business.'” He continued, explaining how quickly the song gained traction: “It went breaker in two weeks, so we had a certified hip. Before we even released the second single or even thought of the second single, the radio jumped on ‘Quicksand Jesus.'”

Bolan shared his excitement about the success, stating, “And I was like, ‘This is great. This is awesome.'” However, he mentioned how someone, possibly their manager, suggested not releasing ‘Quicksand Jesus’ as the second single. “I’m like, ‘The radio’s already playing it. Don’t we see what’s going on?'” he said.

He then recalled the suggestion made by someone in the band: “Why don’t you and Snake start calling and ask them not to play it until we decide on a single?” Bolan was initially shocked. “I’m like, ‘Are you serious?'” he said. Nevertheless, he did as instructed and called the radio stations, asking them to hold off on playing the song.

Bolan also recounted an angry response from one radio station, “I had one guy yell at me. I forget which market it was, but it was a major market. He goes, ‘Are you out of your f*cking mind?’ And I go, ‘Yeah, I think so.'”

Skid Row released ‘Monkey Business’ as the first single from their second album, ‘Slave to the Grind,’ in June 1991. Written by Bolan and Dave Sabo, it became the album’s biggest hit. According to Billboard, it reached Number 13 on the US Album Rock Tracks chart and Number 19 on the UK Singles Chart, though it didn’t make the Billboard Hot 100.

The band parted ways with their singer, Erik Grönwall, last year. Although Lzzy Hale performed with Skid Row at the next four shows, she did not officially join the band. Skid Row has yet to announce their new lead vocalist and has no scheduled shows at this time.