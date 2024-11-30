News

Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante Praises Motionless In White, Sparks More Tension with Ronnie Radke

Deniz Kivilcim
By Deniz Kivilcim 2 Min Read

Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante recently sat down with Igor Miranda for an interview and shared her opinion on the best-sounding band. However, her choice might not sit well with Falling In Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke.

“Motionless In White, amazing band. I’ve also known them since 2012. None of us know each other very well, but that’s when I met them on Warped Tour in 2012. They are so good live. I would say that they are the best-sounding band in our world. If I had to choose one band that had the best-sounding front of house, it’s them. They are the one to beat,” she explained during the chat.

Her comments came after Radke had repeatedly taken shots at MIW frontman Chris Cerulli and made claims that Falling In Reverse was better than Motionless In White.

Radke made on of these comments when an MIW fan posted a picture of Shaquille O’Neal with the caption, “When someone says Falling In Reverse is better than Motionless In White,” on X. Radke responded: “They’re so much better… at selling less tickets.”

Radke has targeted Motionless multiple times in the past. In July, he mocked Chris by sharing a video on Instagram, comparing the singer to the man in the video. The frontman said, “This looks more like Chris Motionless than Chris Motionless looks like Inspector Gadget.”

Radke’s comments followed an earlier interview. He discussed his feud with the MIW singer. “It’s not like a beef. The actual members are cool, I have a problem with Chris. He doesn’t respond and people think that’s his silence, [and that it] means he doesn’t care. Oh, he cares. He’s not responding because it’s like Kendrick [Lamar] and Drake. You don’t want to respond to it.

The tension between the two bands grew even more after the announcement of the Graspop Metal Meeting. All three bands will be performing at the festival next year.

