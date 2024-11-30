Brittany Lee Talks About Mötley Crüe’s Hotel Chaos and Tommy Lee’s Revenge

In the latest episode of This Is The Worst Podcast, Tommy Lee’s wife, Brittany, shared a story about her husband’s ‘worst’ hotel experience with Mötley Crüe.

“The first really bad one is Tommy’s story. When he was in Mötley, they were staying in a hotel and they got in trouble because obviously they were being f*cking nightmares,” Britanny said. “They were bad. They would run around the hallways naked. They would f*cking throw TVs out of windows and sh*t. They were just a f*cking nightmare.”

“The hotel was like ‘You gotta get the f*ck out of here. You gotta leave. We’re kicking you guys out.’ I guess there was nowhere to go in the middle of the night, or what was happening [was that] they wouldn’t get to another hotel right away, so he was pissed off,” she explained before giving more details about what happened next.

“So he always carries, and to this day, he still carries a little leatherman. He unscrews the f*cking vent where the heater is, up top. He takes a dinner plate that he ate some food on, takes a giant hot sh*t on the dinner plate, puts it in the vent, puts the f*cking vent cover back on, cranks the heat in the room and bounces,” she added.

Surprisingly, this wasn’t the only time Mötley Crüe got kicked out of a hotel. The famous biting incident with Van Halen also caused them to be kicked out of the hotel they were staying in.

The incident happened when Vince Neil walked up to Eddie Van Halen to talk. Things went south when Vince suddenly bit Eddie’s hand. Eddie didn’t like it and yelled, “What the f*ck is wrong with you?” before storming off.

This incident not only got them kicked out of the hotel but also almost cost them their spot on the Van Halen tour, which really upset their manager, Doc McGhee.

Mötley Crüe will begin their Las Vegas residency on March 28 next year.