Travis Barker Sparks Blink-182 Album Rumors With New Instagram Post

Travis Barker’s recent Instagram post has sparked speculation about a potential new Blink-182 album.

“Recorded two albums over October/November with some great people,” the drummer wrote in the post’s caption. “Got to play around with some of my toys too. 1)This is not bored to death, but it is me recording drums to a new song for a new album. 2) Honestly is there a better way to wake somebody up?”

He added, “3)This is the rarest of skateboards. Thank you, Noel. 4)Life’s too short to drive boring cars. 5) Set up my Ludwig 60s citrus mod orange with Constantinople Zildjian K Cymbals for this project I’m really excited about. 6) Chrome made me this 1 of 1! Thank you, Tito (also this drum kit).”

“7) Three of the my favorite snare drums ever made. 8) Nothin better than 80’s drum machines. 9) Recording more drums for a new album coming out next year. I love a good shuffle. 10)Hey Ho! Let’s Go! 11) I guess this is growing up,” the rocker concluded.

Fans quickly reacted to Barker’s message. Many speculated that it might be hinting at a new Blink-182 album. “New blink?” one fan wrote, while another commented, “We know it’s coming!”

“Would be sick but I doubt it for a while,” another fan added. “Has to be!!! Why else would he have that emoji! He’s saying it without saying it hahaha,” a different fan pointed out.

One user speculated, “I think that’s tom saying ‘okay’ in the 9th clip, kinda sounds like him but i could be wrong, the more i listen the less it does.” Another fan had a different theory, stating, “I assume it’s probably for other people Travis commonly drums for, especially since Avril has started work on another album, but I’d love to see some new blink soon.”

Blink-182’s most recent album, ‘One More Time…,’ was released on October 20, 2023. The band later released an expanded version on September 6, which included eight new tracks.

Photo Credit: Travis Barker – Instagram