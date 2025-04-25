News

Kirk Hammett Says Metallica Is Open To Playing Las Vegas Sphere

Editorial Team
By Editorial Team 2 Min Read
Photo Credit: Gibson TV/YouTube

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett expressed enthusiasm about performing at Las Vegas’ Sphere venue. The conversation took place during a discussion about his newly released 400-page coffee table book featuring his guitar collection.

“Oh, heck, yeah!” Hammett responded when asked about the possibility of Metallica playing at the Sphere. “That’s a great example of how venues are changing. That’s using modern technology to the fullest, to really up the levels of production and entertainment, connected to AI and making it a crazy experience.”

The Sphere has already hosted several high-profile performances since its opening. Its revolutionary audio-visual capabilities have impressed audiences and performers alike.

Hammett’s interest in innovative performance venues coincides with several significant developments in his career with Metallica and as a solo artist.

Book Tour And Live Events

Photo Credit: CBC Music/YouTube

Metal Insider revealed Hammett’s plans for a series of intimate live events titled ‘The Collection: Live’ to celebrate his new book. These special appearances will align with Metallica’s M72 Takeover tour in 2025.

Blabbermouth detailed the upcoming events. The tour will make exclusive stops in Toronto, Nashville, and Philadelphia, giving fans unique opportunities to connect with the legendary guitarist.

Solo Career Development

Photo Credit: Gibson TV/YouTube

Consequence highlighted Hammett’s work on his first full-length solo album. This project marks a significant milestone in his career beyond Metallica.

The new album will break from his previous instrumental work. It will incorporate vocals and showcase various musical styles, reflecting Hammett’s growth as a solo artist.

Future Metallica Projects

Photo Credit: Metallica/Instagram

iHeart reported that Hammett has composed over 700 riffs for Metallica’s next album. This creative output demonstrates his ongoing commitment to the band’s future.

His prolific writing sessions prove his dedication to Metallica’s musical journey. Hammett continues to balance his solo ventures with his responsibilities to the band.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Kerry King Reveals Late Song Selection For Ozzy’s Final Show
Next Article Ted Nugent Plans To Keep Playing, But Only If He Can Fly

Trending

Former Dream Theater Drummer Mike Mangini Reveals Post-Band Peace

Mike Mangini discussed his current state of mind and career choices in a recent interview

Ted Nugent Plans To Keep Playing, But Only If He Can Fly

Rock veteran Ted Nugent addressed questions about his touring future in a recent YouTube statement.

Sammy Hagar Reflects On Challenging 2004 Van Halen Reunion Tour

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar discussed the difficulties of the band's 2004 reunion tour

Iron Maiden Promises Unprecedented Show Design For Upcoming Tour

Bruce Dickinson, Iron Maiden's frontman, discussed the band's upcoming tour plans during an interview at

Rudy Sarzo Criticizes Modern Rock’s Reliance On Pre-Recorded Music

Legendary bassist Rudy Sarzo shared his thoughts on live performance authenticity in a recent interview

Lost your password?