Kirk Hammett Says Metallica Is Open To Playing Las Vegas Sphere

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett expressed enthusiasm about performing at Las Vegas’ Sphere venue. The conversation took place during a discussion about his newly released 400-page coffee table book featuring his guitar collection.

“Oh, heck, yeah!” Hammett responded when asked about the possibility of Metallica playing at the Sphere. “That’s a great example of how venues are changing. That’s using modern technology to the fullest, to really up the levels of production and entertainment, connected to AI and making it a crazy experience.”

The Sphere has already hosted several high-profile performances since its opening. Its revolutionary audio-visual capabilities have impressed audiences and performers alike.

Hammett’s interest in innovative performance venues coincides with several significant developments in his career with Metallica and as a solo artist.

Book Tour And Live Events

Metal Insider revealed Hammett’s plans for a series of intimate live events titled ‘The Collection: Live’ to celebrate his new book. These special appearances will align with Metallica’s M72 Takeover tour in 2025.

Blabbermouth detailed the upcoming events. The tour will make exclusive stops in Toronto, Nashville, and Philadelphia, giving fans unique opportunities to connect with the legendary guitarist.

Solo Career Development

Consequence highlighted Hammett’s work on his first full-length solo album. This project marks a significant milestone in his career beyond Metallica.

The new album will break from his previous instrumental work. It will incorporate vocals and showcase various musical styles, reflecting Hammett’s growth as a solo artist.

Future Metallica Projects

iHeart reported that Hammett has composed over 700 riffs for Metallica’s next album. This creative output demonstrates his ongoing commitment to the band’s future.

His prolific writing sessions prove his dedication to Metallica’s musical journey. Hammett continues to balance his solo ventures with his responsibilities to the band.