Slayer’s Gary Holt Reveals His Unexpected Love For Pop Music

A recent interview with CBS News San Francisco featured Exodus and former Slayer guitarist Gary Holt discussing his surprising musical preferences. The thrash metal veteran shared his deep appreciation for pop music and soft rock.

“I listen to the most pop music of anybody in thrash. I love it,” Holt revealed. “My radio in the car, it’s either on KGO sports talk or it’s on the local soft rock station.”

“I love Adele. She’s amazing,” he continued. “The Bangles. Terence Trent D’Arby is one of my heroes. Lisa Stansfield. I love that stuff.”

This revelation highlights the diverse musical interests of one of metal’s most respected guitarists. His tastes demonstrate how genre boundaries often blur in unexpected ways.

Modern Pop Appreciation

In a feature by Metal Devastation Radio, Holt expressed particular admiration for Taylor Swift. He praised her songwriting skills and strong work ethic.

The metal guitarist highlighted Swift’s character as a ‘good person.’ He noted her authentic approach to music, contrasting it with other pop artists who rely heavily on songwriting teams.

Classic Pop Influences

Metal Devastation Radio uncovered Holt’s early connection to pop music. The guitarist often listened to and sang along with Madonna’s ‘Angel’ in his earlier years.

His musical palette includes appreciation for George Michael. This long-standing interest in pop music continues to influence his listening habits today.

Metal Foundations

Metal Storm documented Holt’s core musical influences. His foundation remains anchored in metal, drawing inspiration from guitar legends like Ritchie Blackmore, Michael Schenker, and Angus Young.

His musical journey spans from Venom and Motörhead to Black Sabbath and early Iron Maiden. These diverse influences have shaped his distinctive sound in the thrash metal community.